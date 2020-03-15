Kareena Kapoor credits Saif Ali Khan for showing her the ‘bigger picture’

Kareena Kapoor is known as Bollywood’s diva ever since her reinvention occurred. This is a bold step as Bollywood has always been known as a ruthless entity in regards to how they deal with female actors.

During a conversation with Mid-Day Kareena stated, “I am aware of the industry dynamics, and have adequately reinvented myself. People who don’t have their head on their shoulders can’t stand the pressures. Here, people around constantly boost your ego; having 40 million followers on Instagram and earning heaps of praise can create a false haze. But I have lived the last two decades by detaching myself. It’s an art that I have mastered over the years.”

Kareena is one of Bollywood’s most trailblazing stars and has continued to constantly push the envelope when it comes to the industry and its relationship with female actors.

Kareena was quoted saying, “Kangana [Ranaut], Vidya [Balan], Priyanka [Chopra Jonas] and I picked up films that moulded different narratives for women. There was a shift in audience mentality. Actors, who are in their 30s, are a lot more relaxed now; they chase stories before everything else.”

She concluded by saying, “as actors, we meet the same people, talk about which film is being made, which brand endorsement you missed, which director you want to meet for the next big role. This loop gets toxic. For me, reinvention is getting the big picture right and [that is achieved] by knowing more about the world. I have had the privilege of taking a step back, travelling, reading, and meeting people who have nothing to do with this world. I owe that to Saif.”