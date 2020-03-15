'Alif' becomes top Twitter trend after its final episode

Alif, Geo TV’s spiritual-romantic drama serial came to an end on Saturday and it has won the hearts of millions of viewers.

The drama was written by Umera Ahmad and features Sajal Ali, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Manzar Sehbai, Ahsan Khan and Kubra Khan in key roles.

Alif became the top Twitter trend after its last episode was aired on Geo Entertainment.



Directed by Haseeb Hassan and co-produced by Sana Shahnawaz, Alif debuted on TV on October 5, 2019.

The drama serial become the talk of the town since its first episode aired on Geo.

Shortly after the drama came to an end, Hamza Ali Abbasi took to Twitter saying “#Alif Thankful to Allah that I became part of a project which aims to make people reflect on their lives and help them get closer to the All Mighty.”



