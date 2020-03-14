Ayeza Khan's killing bridal look turns internet red

Pakistan's showbiz diva Ayeza Khan has emerged as a fashion inspiration for her admirers. The actress slays in every outfit she wears. But her bridal look is the most sought after.

The dynamic lady, in her latest social media pictures, looked ethereal in a red-golden heavily-embroidered bridal outfit with ethnic jewellery, which was enhancing her glamour.

The versatile actress shared a few snaps from a recent styling session on her Instagram page. Her crazy fans showered praise oh her stunning beauty in a bridal attire, giving a cue to young girls to dress up on their wedding.

The dress is perfectly showing off the star's incredible beauty which is well-liked by millions of her fans.







The power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are all set to share TV screen on Geo TV's upcoming drama serial.



The actress on Thursday shared the first look of the drama serial that will soon be aired on Geo.



