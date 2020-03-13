Kim Kardashian, Kourtney face backlash for spreading misinformation about coronavirus

Kim Kardashian is facing the wrath of her fans after tweeting a prophecy about the coronavirus outbreak.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star posted a photo of a book whose author claimed that a severe pneumonia-like disease would spread across the world in 2020.

"Kourtney just sent this on our group chat," she captioned the photo.

While some fans shared their concern, others were angry with the celebrity for spreading what they called conspiracy theories.

"This is irresponsible ma'am. Smh, U have literally millions of ppl who follow u who are probably on edge, and sending an "end time" message from a PSYCHIC is juts..," wrote a fan in replies.

"Please don’t spread misinformation like this in a time of crisis. It’s super irresponsible. This is a public health emergency," said another.

Some Twitter users said that the writer whose book Kim Kardashian was referring to made false predictions and was even indicted on fraud charges.