Shut down Geo TV or shift channel to last numbers, cable operators ordered

ISLAMABAD: Cable operators throughout Pakistan started receiving orders to immediately shut down Geo TV's broadcast or shift the channel to the last numbers right after SAPM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan concluded her Friday press conference pertaining to the arrest of Jang Group/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

The channel was shifted to last numbers in various cities and its broadcast was also disrupted after Dr Firdous' presser. Geo News' Director News Rana Jawad said the directives to cable operators came from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).



"Cable operators are being asked to change Geo's position [on TV channel numbers]. Shifting the channel to the last numbers means shutting down its broadcast," he said.

Jawad said these instructions were also given to the main cable operator in Islamabad and that no legal basis was provided for the action. He said that PEMRA was threatening to take legal actions against cable operators who did not comply with the instructions.

He said Geo News tried to contact PEMRA chairperson for a clarification on the matter but he could not be reached. Jawad said a cable operator in Islamabad had shifted Geo News from number 7 to 71 and that cable operators in other cities were following suit.

"This is being done at a time when the Editor-in-Chief of the Jang Group/Geo has been arrested by NAB," he said.