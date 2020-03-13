Deepika Padukone disses ex Ranbir Kapoor: 'He begged and pleaded for second chance'

Deepika Padukone in her recent interview has shed light about her toxic relationship in the past.

Dissing her ex, she said that 'he begged and pleaded to be forgiven after she caught him cheating.'

Deepika told Asianetnews.com, "Maybe that's why I've been hurt in the past. I was foolish enough to give him a second chance because he begged and pleaded, despite the fact that everyone around me said he was still straying. Then I actually caught him red-handed. It took me a while to get out. But having done that, nothing can make me go back. That ship has sailed."



Without mentioning her former flame's name, the Padmaavat actress added, "The first time he cheated on me, I thought there was something wrong with the relationship, or me. But when someone makes a habit of it, you know the problem lies with him. I give a lot in relationships, and don't really expect much in return. But, infidelity is the deal breaker. Once it comes in, respect goes away, trust goes away and these are the pillars of a relationship you can't f*ck around with it."

“For me, intimacy is not just about physicality; there are emotions involved. I have never cheated or strayed when I'm in a relationship. If I'm going to be fooling around, why would I be in a relationship? It's better to be single and have fun. But not everyone thinks like that," she concluded.

While Deepika did not take anyone's name, it is widely known that her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor ended because he was cheating on her with Katrina Kaif.

Deepika and Ranbir dated for two years and parted ways in 2009. He is currently involved with Alia Bhatt, whereas Deepika is happily married to Ranveer Singh.

