PSL 2020: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, Live Score, Match 26

Karachi Kings are playing against Lahore Qalandars in the 26th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 at National Stadium, Karachi, on Thursday March 12, 2020.



Live score of the match appears below:

Karachi Kings have won the toss and have opted to field

SCORECARD

Lahore Qalandars 65/1 (8.0 OVERS)

LIVE SCORE

End of over 8: Lahore Qalandars: 65/1

Usama Mir to Sohail Akhtar: 1 run.



Usama Mir to Sohail Akhtar: FOUR.



Usama Mir to Sohail Akhtar: No runs.



Usama Mir to Sohail Akhtar: No runs.



Usama Mir to Sohail Akhtar: No runs.



Usama Mir to Chris Lynn: 1 run.



End of over 7: Lahore Qalandars: 59/1

SI Wasim to Sohail Akhtar: SIX.

SI Wasim to Sohail Akhtar: No runs.

SI Wasim to Sohail Akhtar: No runs.

SI Wasim to Chris Lynn: 1 run.



SI Wasim to Chris Lynn: 2 runs.



SI Wasim to Sohail Akhtar: 1 run.

End of over 6: Lahore Qalandars: 49/1

Umaid Asif to F Zaman: Bowled!. No runs.



Umaid Asif to F Zaman: FOUR.



Umaid Asif to F Zaman: wide, 1 run.



Umaid Asif to Sohail Akhtar: 1 run.

Umaid Asif to Sohail Akhtar: 2 runs.

Umaid Asif to Sohail Akhtar: FOUR.

Umaid Asif to Sohail Akhtar: No runs.

End of over 5: Lahore Qalandars: 37/0

Chris Jordan to Sohail Akhtar: 1 run.

Chris Jordan to F Zaman: 1 run.

Chris Jordan to Sohail Akhtar: 1 run.



Chris Jordan to F Zaman: 1 run.



Chris Jordan to F Zaman: no runs.



Chris Jordan to F Zaman: FOUR.



End of over 4: Lahore Qalandars: 29/0

Umaid Asif to F Zaman: 1 run.



Umaid Asif to F Zaman: No runs.



Umaid Asif to Sohail Akhtar: 1 run.



Umaid Asif to Sohail Akhtar: No runs.



Umaid Asif to Sohail Akhtar: No runs.



Umaid Asif to Sohail Akhtar: FOUR.



End of over 3: Lahore Qalandars: 23/0

Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar: 1 run.

Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar: no runs.

Mohammad Amir to F Zaman: 1 run.



Mohammad Amir to F Zaman: No runs.



Mohammad Amir to F Zaman: No runs.



Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar: 1 run.

End of over 2: Lahore Qalandars: 20/0

SI Wasim to Sohail Akhtar: 1 run.

SI Wasim to Sohail Akhtar: No runs.

SI Wasim to F Zaman: 1 run.



SI Wasim to F Zaman: FOUR.



SI Wasim to Sohail Akhtar: 1 run.



SI Wasim to Sohail Akhtar: FOUR.

End of over 1: Lahore Qalandars: 9/0



Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar: 1 run.

Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar: No runs.

Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar: FOUR.

Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar: FOUR.

Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar: No runs.

Mohammad Amir to Sohail Akhtar: No runs.