Kumail Nanjiani reveals he sought inspiration from Hrithik Roshan for his fitness journey

Kumail Nanjiani revealed he wanted to look like Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan in his upcoming movie Marvels’ The Eternals.



The 42-year-old actor will be seen playing the role of Kingo, a cosmic being living on Earth in the movie, for which the actor went through a major transformation.

He told Men’s Health magazine, “I went to my trainer and said, ‘I want to look like this guy (Roshan),” showing him the picture of Hrithik Roshan.

Kumail then went on to share that the physical transformation wasn’t easy as he struggled with a condition called Body Dysmorphia.

“I don’t want to discount people who genuinely have debilitating body issues. I don’t have that. But I did start getting some Body Dysmorphia. I’d look in the mirror and I’d see my abs – and when I looked again, they would fade. I would just see the flaws,” Kumail said.

The actor had stunned the world with his new avatar for The Eternals.

When he went public with his new physique, fans applauded him by saying, “I was like, ‘Okay, I clearly don’t see what’s actually there. It’s something I’m trying to be aware of and be better at, because that’s not a good way to be. You want to be easy on yourself.”

The Eternals also features Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Gemma Chan and Barry Keoghan.

The movie is set to hit the theatres in November.