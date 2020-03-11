Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan poses with daughter Ayat; photo wins hearts

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma and her newborn daughter Ayat's adorable photo is doing rounds on the internet and has won hearts on social media.



Arpita and Aayush Sharma celebrated holi festival with their kids Ahil and Ayat.

Later, Aayush took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of wifey and daughter. He captioned it, “Wishing you all a very Happy Holi.”

The photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Earlier, the Radhe actor’s video wherein he is kissing his niece Ayat had taken the internet by storm.



The Bharat actor’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma tagging Salman had shared the video on her Instagram with caption “We love you Mamu @beingsalmankhan."

The video was re-posted by Salman on his Instagram handle to treat his fans with the cutest thing on the internet.