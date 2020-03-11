Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar say no to Holi celebrations this year

Veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi cancelled their Holi celebrations this year. The actress, along with husband Javed Akhtar, are known to host a lavish Holi party every year.

However, this year they did not hold the Holi bash at their Juhu residence.

Shabana revealed that it was a tradition started by her parents.

“From Holi last year at Janki Kutir ..A tradition started by Kaifi and Shaukat. Sabko Holi mubarak lekin is saal nahi mana rahe hain .. (Happy Holi to everyone, but we won’t be celebrating this year),” she tweeted.

The actress shared pictures from last year’s Holi party, which she celebrated with Javed Akhtar, her family and friends from the Bollywood industry.

Shabana had been in the news previously when her car met with a horrific accident in January.

She was rushed to the ICU after sustaining serious injuries.