PSL 2020: Sarfaraz Ahmed blames Quetta Gladiators’ poor performance on number of factors

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed lamented the poor performance of the team in the ongoing PSL 2020, blaming a number of factors such as scheduling conflict and consistent travelling.

The skipper said that the suspension of batsman Umar Akmal, before their first match was a huge blow as the defending champions opened their PSL 2020 campaign without their seasoned player.

"Traveling and scheduling issues were taken to the management as it hindered with our performance," Sarfaraz Ahmed said.

Sarfaraz added that despite having teen pacers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain, the duo failed to follow game plans due to their lack of experience.

"They [Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain] are very talented players but because they are inexperienced they fail to follow our plans however, they will learn in time and will improve."

The former national skipper also revealed that he has no plans on making an international return with the ICC T20 World Cup as his focus laid on PSL matches.

"I’m not focusing on making an international comeback in the T20 World Cup," he said.

"Right now my focus remains on winning the two remaining group stage matches and hoping that those teams win which will help us qualify."

The Gladiators currently sit at the bottom of the points table, having won only three of eight matches.

The defending champions will be playing their next match against table-toppers Multan Sultans at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium today.