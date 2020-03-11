Karisma Kapoor reveals family dynamics between her and sister Kareena Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are one of the hottest sister-duo Bollywood has to offer. With a large number of films under both their belts, the work that they associate with is something which never fails to mesmerize. However, their personal relationship is something which fans have wondered about for a large amount of years.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Karisma opened up about all outstanding thoughts and questions fans might have. She revealed her equation with Kareena Kapoor to be ‘like any other’ sister duo.

She was quoted saying, "Kareena and I are always in touch. We are just like two regular sisters. We discuss everything - from the groceries to our drivers. I was telling her I'm going for Mentalhood promotions and she laughed saying, 'Now you will understand'."

In regards to the myth floating around about her family, and how women are not allowed to work in their household, Karisma put all allegations to rest when she set the record straight. She stated, "It's a myth that Kapoor family doesn't allow women to work. I might be the first grandchild to have worked in the film industry but Geeta Bali ji, Jennifer aunty everyone worked even post marriage. My mom and Neetu aunty chose to not work after their marriage."