Katrina Kaif to romance Prabhas in Telugu film?

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif will play lead female role opposite Prabhas in Telugu film, Indian media has reported.



Prabhas next film directed by Nag Ashwin has yet to confirm the leading lady, however, there are reports the first choice of the filmmakers is Katrina Kaif.

A source close to the project informed that the Bharat actress was also close to sign the Saaho earlier but this time Prabhas is sure he will rope in Katrina for his next film.

Also, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.

The film will hit the screens on March 24, 2020.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif defended Rohit Shetty over his blinking comment saying that his words were taken out of context and thus entirely misunderstood.

The Sooryavanshi actor took to Instagram and wrote, “Dear Friends and Well-wishers... I normally do not comment on media reports or articles... But in this case, I feel a comment made by Rohit Sir, has been taken out of context and is been entirely misunderstood... I am referring to the comment as reported that Rohit Shetty said "No one would look at me in the frame, as there are three boys there and a blast happening", this is not what was said.