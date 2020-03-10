This is how Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are celebrating Holi

With the colours of Holi spreading all around, many Bollywood celebrities are coming forth shedding light on their plans for the festival.

Deepika Padukone stepped forward and spoke about the festival of colours and how she has always celebrated it.

“The mythology part of festivals is obvious but what’s amazing is that festivals — be it Holi, Diwali or Ganpati — bring together people, families and communities. Also, I appreciate the fact that these festivals have been going on for generations and we still continue that tradition,” she told Hindustan Times.

Shedding light on special Holi memories from her days of yore, Deepika said: “For starters, it calls for great family time. One of the things we all always got [on Holi] was a public holiday. So, there was no school, and since I grew up in an apartment [in Bengaluru], there would be a lot of friends. I remember all of us getting together to play Holi. Since I am someone who has always been about being ‘clean’, I had to be prepared much in advance that, ‘Holi aa rahi hai, so I’ve to keep aside an old set of clothes.’ At that time, there were no organic colours; it was all about hard colours which don’t come off for weeks.”

Regarding her plans to celebrate the festival with Ranveer Singh, she said: “We both have always celebrated festivals. So, as much as possible, we try and be in the city, with family. We did the same even before marriage. So, nothing has changed as such, apart from the fact that earlier, the main celebration would take place in my house. Now, we [Ranveer and I] do a small pooja in our house and then we go to our in-laws’ home where everyone is together.”

“So, it’s a bigger celebration. If our respective parents can be together [on that day], that’s the best thing. Otherwise, my in-laws are here so a part of the family is always around. We don’t do anything very elaborate. For us, the main idea of festivals or holidays is to spend quality time together,” she added.