Kareena Kapoor follows Ibrahim Ali Khan but not Sara Ali Khan on Instagram?

Kareena Kapoor recently made her Instagram debut and everyone showered their love on the actress while welcoming her warmly.



While it is observed that Kareena follows major celebrities and close friends from the industry, it looks like she doesn't follow her step-daughter Sara Ali Khan.

According to reports, Sara Ali Khan is not in Kareena's followers' list. Upon some stalking, it was found out that Kareena follows 18 people on Instagram.

These includes Malaika Arora, her BFF Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and other friends.

From her family, Kareena follows sister Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Ibrahim Ali Khan. However, not Sara Ali Khan.

Neither does Sara Ali Khan follow her step mom Kareena, it seems.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar. Next, she will be seen in a strict cop avatar in Angrezi Medium along with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan, that is releasing on March 20.