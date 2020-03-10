Karisma Kapoor on getting discouraged and ridiculed before she made it big in Bollywood

Karisma Kapoor has undoubtedly carried forward her family’s legacy in stardom by making a name for herself in Bollywood and becoming a significant icon.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, the Coolie No 1 actor shed light on her journey in Bollywood and how she too had her fair share of struggles in her career as she faced ridicule and discouragement at every point.

“When I did song ‘Sexy Sexy Mujhe Log Bole’, today the word sexy is used at a drop of a hat. Actresses today are wearing tiny shorts or bikini tops and that time I was fairly covered. But still, it was made huge deal ki ‘ye kaisa gana hai’,” she said.

“I remember I was so young, I had bruised knees and elbows doing those difficult steps in the song thinking people will appreciate it and they’ll love my dance. Yes, people appreciated the talent side, but a lot of views were like, ‘what are these wordings’. And eventually, the song’s wordings were even changed but today the song is everywhere,” she added.

She further revealed how everyone around her believed she wouldn’t ever make it big in the industry.

“A lot of people were like she looks like her dad and she will never make it. People used to say that. And for a young girl and a teenager, to be hearing that and trying to work hard and be focused and dedicated, there were these kinds of comments coming. But touchwood I proved them wrong,” she said.