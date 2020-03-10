Janhvi Kapoor's dance video on famous song 'Zingaat' goes viral: WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor recently attended an event in the Indian city of Nashik, while dancing to a song from her debut movie Dhadak.

The clip showcasing Janhvi's dance movie on song Zingaat is currently breaking the internet.

In the video, Janhvi can be seen flaunting her all yellow Indian-style attire, in front of a large crowd was highly cheering for her.



Janhvi started her Bollywood career with film Dhadak in 2018 starring alongside Ishaan Khatter. The young actress won million hearts of with her dancing skills and acting prowess.

Prior to this, Janhvi was seen celebrating her 23rd birthday with close friends and family.



She also had a mini celebration with the paparazzi. The 23-year-old remembered her late mother, legendary actress Sridevi, in a heartfelt post she uploaded recently.

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena biopic. The starlet will also be seen in Roohi Afza, Karan Johar’s Takht and in Dostana 2.