Katrina Kaif has THIS to say on Rohit Shetty's sexist comment about her in 'Sooryavanshi'

Katrina Kaif came to filmmaker Rohit Shetty's defence, clarifying his sexist comment about her, saying it was highly misconstrued.

It all happened when Rohit called Katrina ‘beauty with brains.’

Katrina took to Instagram to give her two cents on the matter, after her fans made #ShameOnYouRohitShetty trend on Twitter.

The Bharat actress said, “Dear friends and well-wishers... In this case, I feel a comment made by Rohit sir has been taken out of context and is being entirely misunderstood. I am referring to the comment as reported that Rohit Shetty said, ‘No one would look at me in the frame, as there are three boys there and a blast happening’, this is not what was said.”

She further added, “I mentioned that I had blinked in the shot, and Rohit sir said, ‘there are four people together in the frame and a bomb blast happening, no one will notice you BLINKING.’ Even, in spite of that, we still did one more take. This has been taken entirely taken out of context. Hope you all have a great day.”

Prior to that, in an interview, Rohit Shetty mentioned Katrina’s request for re-shooting the climax scene, “If you look closely, she is blinking (during it). After the fourth take, she came to me and asked: ‘Can we take one more?’ and I said, ‘Katrina, I will tell you honestly, no one is going to look at you.’ She got so wild. She said, ‘How can you tell me this?’ and I said: ‘Three guys are walking with blasts happening behind, nobody will notice you.’ And I kept that shot. In the promo, she blinks while walking. But kaun dekhega (who will notice)?”

Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, is set to hit the big screens on March 24.