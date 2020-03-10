Amanda Bynes ordered into psychiatric facility, a day after split with fiancé Paul Michael

Amanda Bynes has been ordered into a psychiatric facility after she was done meeting a judge over her conservatorship case.

The She’s The Man star had broken up with fiancé Paul Michael a few days ago and according to reports, seemed really upset about the split.

A source close to the matter revealed to The Blast that a secret court hearing was held last Thursday, including Amanda’s and Paul’s parents.

Amanda’s parents — who have been her conservators ever since she entered rehab — were not legally allowing her to marry Paul.

It is said that Amanda, when she was ordered to check into the psychiatric facility, agreed to go but is now refusing.

She was supposed to check into a live-in facility over the weekend but never followed through and is now refusing to cooperate, as reported by Page Six.

Amanda and Paul announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day and had revealed that they are no longer together a few days ago.