Deepika Padukone shares a meme of herself and it has a Harry Potter connection: Find out

Deepika Padukone, the leading Bollywood actress, had a recent photoshoot where she posed on a beach for a fashion magazine Elle.

The actress was seen wearing a cantaloupe orange dress that she paired with delicate gold hoops and has ruffled hair at the shoot.

Soon after, Deepika shared a short video on her Instagram story, an edited pic from the shoot that shows her holding a Harry Potter-themed flying broomstick.

Prior to this, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress, had shared several other memes on her Instagram profile while referencing her husband Ranveer Singh.

"That's us," she wrote.

On the work front, the Padmaavat actress is all set to be seen alongside Ranveer in sports drama 83.

83 is going to hit the theatres on April 10 whereas, the trailer will be launched on March 11.

Deepika will also be shooting for the Hindi remake of The Intern.