close
Mon Mar 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
March 9, 2020

Deepika Padukone shares a meme of herself and it has a Harry Potter connection: Find out

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 09, 2020
Deepika Padukone shares a meme of herself and it has a Harry Potter connection: Find out 

Deepika Padukone, the leading Bollywood actress, had a recent photoshoot where she posed on a beach for a fashion magazine Elle

The actress was seen wearing a cantaloupe orange dress that she paired with delicate gold hoops and has ruffled hair at the shoot. 

Soon after, Deepika shared a short video on her Instagram story, an edited pic from the shoot that shows her holding a Harry Potter-themed flying broomstick. 

Prior to this, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress, had shared several other memes on her Instagram profile while referencing her husband Ranveer Singh. 

"That's us," she wrote. 

On the work front, the Padmaavat actress is all set to be seen alongside Ranveer in sports drama 83

83 is going to hit the theatres on April 10 whereas, the trailer will be launched on March 11. 

Deepika will also be shooting for the  Hindi remake of The Intern.

Latest News

More From Bollywood