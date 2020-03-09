Kareena Kapoor speaks on rising out of Karishma Kapoor's image

Kareena Kapoor is a Bollywood powerhouse hailed for her star-studded aura and persona. This is one of the biggest reasons why it is so hard to imagine that she faced issues when trying to emerge out from her sister Karishma Kapoor’s shadow.



The star was rather candid when discussing the fact that she had to emerge out of her sister, Karishma Kapoor’s shadow during a recent interview.

According to a report by IANS, Kareena was quoted as saying, “Actually my parents have been very supportive and much more when it came to me. I think a lot of people still looked at me as Lolo’s sister which I am extremely proud of. I think whatever I am has a lot to do with Lolo as well. I had my own struggle when it came to breaking that image too. Because when you are attached to being Lolo’s sister, coming from the Kapoor family. I had my own share of struggle which people usually brush under the carpet. The perception is star children don’t have their own share of struggles.”

In regards to appreciations towards her body type in the beginning, Kareena stated, “I was very happy in my size and body. I was chubby, And I liked it. I love my parathas, I am a typical Punjabi kudi [girl]. But then the pressure took over. People were like will she look good in glamorous roles.”

Kareena has worked her way up the industry’s ladder over the years and is now the highest paid actress in the entire Hindi film industry.

Commenting on the pay disparity she stated, “I did demand a certain fee and I don’t think there is anything wrong in it. You put in equal amount of time and effort so obviously, you want a certain amount. Now there is a lot of discussion about pay disparity but when I said it earlier, no one really paid attention to it. Of course, if I have demanded something, I have been replaced but it is just that you don’t hear about it.”