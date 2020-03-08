Suhana Khan makes her Instagram account public

close
Sun Mar 08, 2020
Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who is amongst the most popular star kids of her generation, has made her Instagram handle public.

Now, Suhana’s Instagram profile with blue verification badge is public, however, it was unclear when the account was made public for the fans exactly.

View this post on Instagram

Three’s a crowd

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

So far, Suhana whose bio reads as “So I can be like you” has shared 21 posts on the photo-video sharing platform.

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Ibrahim Ali Khan are amongst over 106,000 followers of Suhana on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on


The said Instagram handle is active since October 29, 2017.

