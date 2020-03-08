Jacqueline Fernandez reveals her take on toxic relationships

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most well-known and vocal promoters for healthy relationships and self-care. She recently opened up about the impact of relationships on the minds of young, and impressionable women.

During a conversation with the Times of India, Jacqueline went on to say, “The relationship which is very important is the one where men should be very aware of how they treat women.”

“In a relationship where women are being harassed and abused, it is not going to be very good for their well-being and mental state,” the actor explained.

She further went on to say, “Also, women need to understand when to stand their ground, when to back away and move away from such toxicity. That is as much a responsibility as anything else because that encourages that kind of behaviour in men. They feel like it is okay to do.”

She concluded by saying, “Women also need to take up that stand and make people understand that you know that is not the way to behave and will not be tolerated. That is also the kind of responsibility that will come from women.