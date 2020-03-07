close
Sat Mar 07, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
March 7, 2020

PTI leaders openly brawl during Karachi project inauguration

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 07, 2020

KARACHI: Ruling party PTI’s (Karachi chapter) leaders brawled among themselves during the inauguration of the signal-free corridor in Karachi.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail also arrived at the time of inauguration of the project at Sher Shah Suri road, where the ruling party’s Karachi leaders and MQM-P leaders were also present.

Before the ribbon-cutting, PTI MNA Attaullah and former MPA Samar Ali Khan traded harsh words.

Seemingly, the leaders began to fight over a picture near the inauguration plate of the project.

When PTI leader Samar Ali jokingly remarked that everyone will be covered in the picture, Attaullah retorted if their presence was irksome then they will leave.

Following which the two began to verbally fight with Attaullah calling the other PTI leader ‘Do takkay ka admi (a worthless man). 

