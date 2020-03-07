Katrina Kaif plays 'end of day games' with Akshay Kumar, video takes internet by storm

Katrina Kaif was seen in a video taking part in 'end of day games' on the beach with Akshay Kumar and the clip has gone viral ever since.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a video, tagging Akshay and captioning it, “Dog (emoji) and the bone (emoji) end of day games on [email protected] though is a very serious team captain pl hear his instructions......and his disapproval at my failed attempt @itsrohitshetty is looking most amused.”



Akshay Kumar’s competitive and leadership spirit can be seen in the video shared by his co-star, where she was seen playing a game called ‘dog and the bone’ on the beach with a woman.

In the video clip, as the game starts both the ladies can be seen taking an at a Walkie Talkie embedded in the sand, while voices of ‘keep rotating, guys, keep rotating' can be heard clearly. The Khiladi actor can be heard giving serious instructions to Katrina, “Take it and run to the left side.”



Whereas Katrina was busy playing her own game wining it eventually. But the angry young men maintained a straight face looking at Katrina to which she said, "You stop that face."

Earlier, Akshay Kumar shared an adorable picture of the duo and captioned it, “If I had to describe shooting with @katrinakaif in one picture, this would be it.”

Akshay and Katrina will be seen together after 10 years in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi that is set to hit the silver screen on March 24. Last they were seen in Tees Maar Khan together in 2010.

