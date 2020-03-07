close
Sat Mar 07, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
March 7, 2020

Kareena Kapoor hits one million followers on Instagram in less than a day

Kareena Kapoor  recently granted the wishes of her followers after making her much-awaited Instagram debut. 

The actress hit one  million followers in less than 24 hours and broke records. 

Earlier, on Thursday, Kareena posted a video of a cat walking and captioned it as, "Coming soon.”

View this post on Instagram

Coming soon...

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Yesterday, Kareena Kapoor shared a swag-filled picture and captioned it with, “The cat’s out of the bag. #HelloInstagram.” The actress can be seen wearing a golden and black sporty ensemble, as part of a promotional streak for Puma.

View this post on Instagram

The cat's out of the bag. #HelloInstagram

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

The actress, however, instead of creating a new account, took over the one run by her manager over the past years. Her old posts were archived and the account name was changed to @kareenakapoorkhan as it got verified on Friday.

Bebo was warmly welcomed by her sister, Karisma who wrote, "Brace yourselves, Instagram. She's here! Welcome to the gram, Bebo." The 3-Idiots actress was welcomed through comments by her best friend Amrita Arora, designer Manish Malhotra, Tanisha Mukerji and others.

Prior to this, Kareena shared in an interview with Mid-Day, “I have always believed in ‘Never say never.’ The world of Instagram was daunting for me because I didn’t want to get addicted to ‘likes’ on pictures or sharing details of my life. But I realized I have to move with the times. I am joining social media for my fans, who have supported me for 20 years. I want to share details of my life with my fans.”

