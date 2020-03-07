Kajol opens up on her idea of a perfect script: 'Give me three scenes and I can create magic'

Kajol has been the apple of fans eyes ever since she hit it big with roles in Baazigar and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. She is also one of the very first heroines to break all pre-existing stereotypes.

With a three-decade mainstream career within Bollywood, Kajol has done a large amount to prove herself as an actor and star. She believes she is at a point in her career where the impact of a person’s character matters more than the length of the role they are given.

According to a report by IANS, when Kajol was asked what she looks for in a film, she replied by saying, “the magic.”

"Give me three scenes and I can create magic. I do not need a title role where all I have is the title, a poster and, in the whole film, I am furniture. If you look at my career and choice of roles, I have always done something where the character has an emotional graph, something substantial.”

“I want to create a memory in the mind of the audience through the characters I portray. That is precisely the reason I keep saying that I have to like the script.”

“If the character I am offered is not impacting me how will it impact the audience? So, if you think I am choosy, I would say, I am living the life of an artist that I have earned through years of hard work.”

When asked whether the success gave her confidence, Kajol replied by saying, "Success surely gives you confidence, and financial independence also gives you the courage to live life on your own terms.”

“But I have to mention that my idea of success is not just about earning fame and money. I know people who are successful by the definition of society but they are turning out to become people who suffocate in their own image. For me, I have to become the person I like in the first place. After a point, fame and money become inconsequential."

She further added, "I feel I am successful not because of the fame and money but because of the individual I have become. The family I have, my kids, my husband, my choice of films success is a combination of everything to me."

By the end of the interview, Kajol was asked whether her criteria for choosing films had changed in the recent years. To this she replied by saying, "My choices of films are the reflection of what I believe in. That is how I can be honest with my choices as a performing artist.”

“I know there are some mitigating circumstances under which one has to do a film. Having said that, I am practicing my choice because I am not working just to earn money. I rather earned this luxury through my body of work in the nineties. I am fortunate to have that financial freedom that many artists do not have, so I might as well utilize it to be a part of narratives that are thought-provoking."