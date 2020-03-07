Kate Middleton, Prince William's Instagram post from Ireland serves major couple goals

Kate Middleton and Prince William took the opportunity to enjoy the scenic views of the Howth cliff walk during their first official visit to Ireland since Brexit.

The royal dignitaries gave fans major couple goals by sharing a sweet moment together as they smiled for the camera while experiencing the natural views.

The couple can be seen cozying up to each other. Kate is lovingly looking at her husband in the picture .

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kicked-off their three-day-tour to Ireland earlier this week at the request of Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office.



After attending scheduled meetings and official events, the two enjoyed their last day in Ireland by indulging in some fun activities. The two visited a Gaelic Athletic Association club and took part in the hurling shootout and Gaelic football training drills.



