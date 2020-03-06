Is Katrina Kaif a doctor? Check Out

Katrina Kaif’s witty reply to Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan on Instagram has left the fans in awe after the latter shared an adorable photo from IIFA 2020 press briefing.



Kartik had a minor surgery on Wednesday after he sustained an injury during Love Aaj Kal promotion.

Despite the surgery, Kartik attended the IIFA 2020 press briefing with other stars including Katrina Kaif.

Later, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor shared an adorable photo with the Bharat actress wherein he could be seen with arm cast.

Kartik captioned the photo “Routine checkup with Doctor Katrina [email protected] @iifa”.



Replying to this, Katrina wrote, “How did u know I’m a doctor?”

The photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time. Also, the fans loved the sweet Instagram banter of the stars.