IIFA 2020 postponed due to Coronavirus fears

International Indian Film Academy Awards 2020 (IIFA 2020) has been postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak, Indian media has reported.



The fresh date for the IIFA 2020 will be announced at the earliest, according to the organizers.

The IIFA 2020 were originally scheduled at the end of this month (March 27 to 29) in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

IIFA awards are dubbed as Bollywood’s Oscar.

The organizers of the award ceremony said in a statement on Friday that due to growing concerns around the spread of COVID-19 virus and keeping the health and safety of IIFA’s fans and the general community at large, it has been decided to postpone to later date the much-awaited weekend and awards 2020 celebrations.

Over 30 cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in India