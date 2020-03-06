Urvashi Rautela wanted to marry Salman Khan: report

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who is a big fan of superstar Salman Khan, wanted to marry the Dabangg 3 actor, according to reports circulating on the internet.



Speaking to journalists during an award ceremony recently, when Urvashi was asked about getting married, the actress said she likes Salman Khan and she would marry him if he wanted.

The gorgeous Urvashi, who is 26 years old, went on to say “I am a big fan of 54-year-old Salman Khan.”

Urvashi was crowned Miss Diva in 2015 and also represented her country at Miss Universe 2015 pageant.

On the work front, the actress has wrapped up the shooting of Hindi remake of Tamil super hit Thiruttu Payale—2.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3 and his next project is Radhe along side Disha Patani.

Radhe will hit the screens on Eid 2020.