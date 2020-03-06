Tiger Shroff’s mother pens down heartfelt note for son

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff has penned down a heartfelt note for son as his film Baaghi 3 hit the cinemas today.



Ayesha, who is also a film producer and former model, took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of Tiger and wrote, “God bless you my Baaghi!!! I have no words to tell you how proud you make me. God bless the incredible cast and crew of Baaghi 3!!!!”

She also urged the fans of his son to go and watch the movie. “Tigerians and action fans go watch the film!! You have never seen action like this in Hindi cinema!!!!”.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, film Baaghi 3 features Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.



The film will be released today, Friday March 6, 2020.

Earlier Ayesha wrote an emotional note on the birthday of Tiger, who turned 30 on March 2.





Sharing a childhood photo of beloved son she wrote, “Happiest birthday to my Tiger you are the best son a mother could be blessed with Love @tigerjackieshroff”.

Disha Patani was the first to shower love on Tiger’s childhood picture.