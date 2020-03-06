Janhvi Kapoor shares her thoughts on being pitted against other star kids

The Bollywood film industry is one of the most cut throat and volatile industries to sink one’s teeth into and many Bollywood celebrities would attest to that fact. Whether they allegedly joined as a result of nepotism or came out self-made, each and every star has gone through some personal struggles when it comes to making it big within B-Town.

Whether someone allegedly joined as a result of nepotism or came out self-made, each and every star has gone through some personal struggles when it comes to making it big.

Star kids like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others have seen firsthand, the impact the media, fans and haters make in their familial and personal lives.

Speaking on the same issue with Hindustan Times, Janhvi Kapoor began by saying how it has been almost a year since her film was released, yet the comparisons have not stopped. The star has come to realize that the maiden name of this industry is ‘comparison’ in itself so acceptance is key.

Janhvi is someone who finds motivation in this comparison as it helps her to be brave and to take risks in order to further her career. The star took a positive route and revealed just how wonderful the entertainment industry is to be in, overall.

During the course of the interview, Janhvi was asked whether competition like this ever bothers her, to this the star replied by saying that it does not.

Reason being that she knows what she can and cannot offer, this helps her stay accountable and learn her strengths and weaknesses.

The actor concluded by saying that Bollywood is a vast industry and there is no need of constant comparison as everyone can be good in their own way and find their own space. She believes that co-existing is one of the most rewarding aspects of this industry.