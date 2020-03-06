Salman Khan advises his fans on Coronavirus

Salman Khan has joined B-town celebrities to advise his fans how to stay safe from Coronavirus after over 30 cases have been confirmed in India.



The Dabangg actor took to Instagram and shared his stylish photo from the gym and wrote, “Namashkaar ... hamari sabhyata mein namaste aur salaam hai!”.

“Jab #coronavirus Khatam ho jaye tab Haath milao aur gale lago....(Shake hand and hug when coronavirus is eliminated,” he advised his 30 million fans on photo-video sharing platform.

Earlier, there were reports that shooting for Khan’s upcoming film Radhe has been suspended in Thailand due to coronavirus fears.



The film is scheduled to be released on Eid 2020.

Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda will also be seen in the movie.