Karishma Kapoor spills the beans on how she overcomes her 'conservative' personality

Karishma Kapoor has always been considered a rather shy and conservative personality. She admits that it would be a massive shock for anyone to see her dancing to one of David Dhawan’s comedies.

Karishma is a true 90’s Bollywood sensation. She recently revealed that despite her conservative personality, she managed to rule Bollywood by her acting skills and dance moves. During those times, people would be left shocked seeing the reserved actress’ split on-screen persona.

Recently, while giving an interview to Film Companion, she spoke at length about the differences between her personal and public persona. She said, “I have always been a very private person, even though I am an actor. When people meet me, they are like, ‘How did you these songs and work in David Dhawan films?”

She further added, “I never used to like to wear sleeveless also. It was very odd. I was very conservative, or I don’t know what to call it, personality wise.”

Karishma despite being a reserved and conservative personality, manages to be quite active on Instagram, amassing more than 5 million followers.

She said, “I also feel that I have been a person who likes to move with the times. That’s really important also for me, as a person.”

That is mainly because the actress is fully aware of today’s digital media and what she should and should not post. “This is the digital age but yes, I am a bit particular about what I post and what I don’t. I like certain things to be private and people respect that about me.”