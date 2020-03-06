Angrezi Medium: Radhika Madan opens up on her first encounter with Irrfan Khan

Angrezi Medium appears to be gearing up to smash the box office with a bang this year. It has recently also been dubbed as the most awaited film of all of 2020, thanks to its smashing cast, and fans can’t wait for a release date at this point.

Recently, his on-screen daughter, Radhika Madan was called in for an interview regarding the film and she spoke at length about Irrfan’s personality and demeanor.

Angrezi Medium is prophesied to be a game changer, as it marks Irrfan Khan’s return to the silver screen post his cancer diagnosis.

Radhika Madan made her Bollywood debut back with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha in 2018, and she seems ever ready to get down to work.

During the interview with Mumbai Mirror, Radhika spoke at length about her experiences and revealed how she greeted her on-screen father when she met him for the first time.

She admitted that the the first words out of her mouth when she met Irrfan were “Hello papa.” Furthermore, the actor spilled the beans on Irrfan’s personality, dubbing him as “sweet” and “kind.”

She was quoted saying, “His performances in Maqbool and Pan and he is extremely sweet, warm, and endearing.”

She went on to say, “Irrfan is an institution himself. Just to observe him is like a learning experience. He is like a school. He was working like it's his first movie. So I was very impressed with his approach.”

“Koi important scene hoga toh wo ek di pahle se uske baare mei sochte rahenge discuss karenge. I was like inke jaise artist agar itni mehnet karte hain toh I am toh newcomer. (If it is an important scene that it coming up, he will start pondering over it a day in advance. I was like, if an artist like him is putting in so much effort then I am a newcomer).”

Still he has those nerves and puts in the effort. He makes notes, I learnt from him that never stop learning in life. Though he is a master, he is a student. I wasn't nervous at all. On set he was just my papa and I was playing with him."

She concluded by wishing him the best of health, stating “I just want him to recover completely."