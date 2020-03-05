Alia Bhatt’s phone wallpaper features her kissing Ranbir Kapoor: WATCH

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are taking relationship goals to another level after the actor was seen gracing his ladylove's phone wallpaper.

Alia on Wednesday joined the special screening of Kiara Advani’s upcoming Netflix show Guilty to show support to her BFF, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who too stars in the movie.

Alia became the topic of discussion shortly after owing to her wallpaper as paps captured a video wherein she could be seen heading towards the theatre.

What caught the attention of the masses was the picture on Alia's phone that showed her kissing boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

The wallpaper appeared to be Ranbir’s cousin Armaan Jain’s wedding reception where both of them were similarly dressed. Ranbir was dressed in a blue kurta sherwani whereas, Alia dazzled in a pastel pink-green lehenga.



Since then, Bollywood fanatics cannot help but shower love on the adored couple, particularly on Alia's sweet gesture of love. One of the fans wrote, “It’s a photo of Ranbir and Alia” followed by multiple heart-eyes emojis. Another fan wrote, “It’s her and ranbir kissing awwweeee.” Another fan commented, “Love love love.”

Alia and Ranbir have been dating each other since 2018, and have taken multiple occasions to publicly profess love for one another in PDA-packed appearances together.