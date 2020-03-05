Janhvi Kapoor trolls paparazzi outside Mumbai airport

Janhvi Kapoor recently trolled a paparazzi after returning from Chennai, by asking, "Aap hamesha gir gir kar photo lete hai, kyu [Why do you always fall and click photos]."



The actress was met with a large crowd of shutterbugs upon her return from Chennai at the Mumbai airport.

Before entering her car, the starlet paused to troll a pap by asking, "Aap hamesha gir gir kar photo lete hai, kyu [Why do you always fall and click photos]."

Janhvi visited Chennai to attend the prayer meet of her late mother Sridevi.

She previously posted pictures from the prayer meet and captioned them as, “Wish you were here.”

Janhvi was dressed in South-Indian attire alongside father Boney Kapoor and the rest of her family members.

On the work front, Janhvi has a busy year. She has wrapped up two films, including Gunjan Saxena and Roohi Afza.

Currently, she is shooting for Dostana 2 along with Kartik Aaryan and will be then seen in Karan Johar’s Takht.