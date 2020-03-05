Kangana Ranaut to drop whopping 20 kg for 'Dhaakad' shoot

Kangana Ranaut lays all haters to rest with her grit and determination to her craft. Recently, she left her fans in awe when it was revealed that she intended to undergo another weight transformation for her upcoming role in Dhaakad.

Kangana’s team recently took the actress’s Instagram account to upload a video of Kangana speaking with her personal trainer about her weight transformation.

Previously, Kangana gained a lot of weight in order to fit into her role. Media reports also claim that she used hormone pills in order to gain weight for the role.

However, the actress is gearing up to flip the switch on her previous hard work by shedding all of that excess weight off of her body. The actress aims to lose 20 kilos for Dhaakad.

In the video, Kangana stands atop a weighing scale to find out that she weighs a total of 70.3 kgs, with only two months to lose that amount, the actress sure seems to be in for grueling workout sessions.

Check out the video below:



