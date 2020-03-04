Kareena Kapoor wishes to work with Irrfan Khan again after 'Angrezi Medium'

Kareena Kapoor has detailed her emotions about working with Irrfan Khan, wishing that the Sahir Ludhianvi film alongside the actor would have happened.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kareena said, “I wish the Sahir film had happened. But then again, I believe when such great movies don’t work out, it’s for a reason. Every movie has its destiny, and that one will take its own course. Under the circumstances that Irfan and I met, it was surreal. He is so respectful and charming, and I was in awe of him.”

She clarified how she got a chance of doing the film, “I was in London for two months and I had to devote 12 to 15 days to the shoot. That was my chance to work with Irrfan. Thank God it worked out! Choosing this film was an easy decision. The greed of wanting to work with Irrfan made me go for it. I have wanted that box ticked for a long time. When Homi (Adajania, director) read the part to me, I was game.”

Kareena further elaborated her role and said, “My character is gritty and dark. Her backstory is crackling. In the few scenes that I have, my character adds depth to the film.”

Prior to Angrezi Medium, Kareena and Irrfan were set to work together in film Sahir Ludhianvi where she was supposed to play writer-poet Amrita Pritam and he to play role of legendary rebel poet Sahir Ludhianvi.

The film it got cancelled unfortunately.

Meanwhilem Homi Adajani’s film Angrezi Medium is all set to hit the theatres on March 12.