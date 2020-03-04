Shraddha Kapoor reacts to female leads getting replaced in films

Shraddha Kapoor revealed her views upon the practice of female actors getting replaced, in comparison to male actors being the same.

Shraddha had replaced Katrina Kaif in her recent film Street Dancer 3D. Katrina Kaif was first approached for the movie, but she had to walk out due to unavailability of dates. Whereas, Shraddha herself dropped Saina Nehwal biopic which is likely to be performed by Parineeti Chopra now.

The actress told Hindustan Times, “There are a lot of things that don’t come to the fore that a certain actor or actress may not want to do that particular film; that also happens. So, I did this (Baaghi 3) film because it’s adding value to me. It’s the character that I’ve never played before. For me as an actor, it was quite challenging.”

She further said, “I’m proud of every role that I’ve done irrespective of how it’s done. All thanks to the support of my parents and loved ones. I think the fact that I’m only doing what I’m doing is such a big opportunity for me. So every film that I’ve been a part of, has been a very big deal for me.”



Shraddha who has reprised her role in Baaghi 3 told News 18, “I think it’s absolutely right. But I also feel that whatever is meant to come to you, comes to you, and whatever is not meant to be yours will not be yours. I feel if I’m cast in a particular film and that is meant to be for me then there’s something that I’ll bring to the table that will add value to those films. It’s actually even on the actor if they want to do it.”