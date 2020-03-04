Shah Rukh Khan shares son AbRam's sketch and it is the cutest thing you will see

Shah Rukh Khan son AbRam recently made a sketch for his father that made him pleased.



The actor took to Twitter and shared the sketch of his six-year-old captioning it, “Being a father (3x) has been, my greatest source of pride, humility, inspiration & even achievement. It has taught me to choose innocent honesty over smarts....in every aspect of life.”

We can see the sketch consists of two individuals standing on either sides of a large heart. One depicts six-year-old AbRam and the other depicts SRK. The adorable sketch is surrounded by various small hearts.

The actor further said, “My lil one told me I look better than him in his drawing cos I am smiling without a reason....”

Shah Rukh Khan despite of having a hectic and busy schedule takes time out for his kids and family. Two of his children Aryan and Suhana are studying abroad whereas the little one enjoys time with dad alone.

On the work front, SRK is busy producing his next film Kaamyaab, starring Sanjay Mishra, that is ready to hit the cinema houses on March 6, this Friday.