Irrfan Khan believes his wife 'is the reason for me to keep at it still'

Irrfan Khan hit it even bigger with the release of his newest film, Angrezi Medium. Since news regarding it hit tabloids, media houses have been eating it up.

During a conversation with the Mumbai Mirror, Irrfan revealed, “It’s been a roller-coaster ride, a memorable one. Happy moments were underlined because of the inherent uncertainty. We cried a little and laughed a lot. We became one huge body. You screen out noises …You are selective about what you want to filter in. I have gone through tremendous anxiety but have somehow managed to control it, then, let go. You are playing hopscotch all the time.”

He also went on to add how some of how most precious moments were spent with his sons. “the best part is that I have had all the time literally to see them evolve. A crucial time for a teenager, like the younger one. The older one isn’t a teenager anymore. What to say about Sutapa (wife)? She is there 24/7. She has evolved in care-giving and if I get to live, I want to live for her. She is the reason for me to keep at it still.”

Addressing his diagnosis last year, his wife also shared her views in a Facebook post. She began by saying, “Longest year of our life. Time was never measured with pain and hope at the same time ever. While we take our baby steps back to work, to life I am submerged in prayers wishes and faith from friends relatives strangers and a connection with universe which gives us a small chance for this new start.”

“It seems unbelievable …never ever I realized the meaning of the word unpredictable so well…never ever I could feel peoples wishes on my bones my breath my heartbeat which helped me to stay focused and kicking. i cant take names because there are names and there are names I don’t even know who played angels. Sorry for not been able to answer individually but I know what you mean to us,” she concluded by saying.