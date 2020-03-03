Coronavirus and Bollywood: Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal wedding destination likely to change

The outbreak of coronavirus has become a cause of concern for Bollywood stars as well, after India registered five positive cases of the disease.



The Bollywood stars, like others, are taking various precautionary measures to prevent themselves and others from the deadly virus.

Indian media reported that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding destination might shift from Thailand due to coronavirus concerns.

Earlier, the celebrity couple had planned to hold their wedding ceremony in Thailand, as reported by Indian media.



But now, rumours are abuzz that the wedding destination might be shifted from Thailand to elsewhere due to virus concerns.

Varun and Natasha are childhood lovebirds and are set to tie the knot in May 2020.

Following the coronavirus scare, Deepika Padukone also called off her France visit to attend the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.