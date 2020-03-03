Kajol reveals thoughts on outcome of #MeToo movement in Bollywood

Kajol revealed that after the revolutionary #MeToo movement in the Hindi cinema, men took ‘seven steps back’ and ‘everything is being done cautiously.'

Actors Kajol and Shruti Haasan revealed the effects of #MeToo movement on men and how things have changed, while talking to the press at the screening of their short film Devi on Monday.

Asked if women are treated differently post #MeToo Kajol replied by saying, “Yes there is a difference. And I wouldn’t say it’s only on film sets. To be very honest, if you ask any man anywhere, after the #MeToo movement took a life of its own and embroiled a lot of very well-known people in it, I think somewhere down the line, men — good, bad, indifferent — took seven steps back.”



She further said, “Everything was and is still being done cautiously and with a lot more thought. I think more than good or bad, there’s a lot of thought put into everybody’s daily interactions whether it’s on a set or in an office environment.”

Actor Shruti Haasan shared her personal experience with harassment.

She recounted how during a flight, she saw a passenger reading about 'physical proximity and how to behave in that space.'

She said, “Like Kajol said, the awareness that somebody is questioning and you are answerable. That applies to human behavior in general.."

Shruti added, “Quite honestly, I didn’t think that India would take it to that level, so big and it made me really proud that people had the courage to come out and speak up.”