Deepika Padukone cancels Paris Fashion Week trip due to coronavirus outbreak

Deepika Padukone has cancelled her appearance at the Paris Fashion Week (PFW) owing to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, the actress was invited by globally Louis Vuitton to attend the PFW in France.

However, as soon as the news of the virus entering the second stage broke out, Deepika decided to give the event a miss.

“Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton’s FW2020 Show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but has had to cancel her trip with news coming in that the coronavirus epidemic has now entered a new stage in France," the actor’s spokesperson said in a statement.



Up till now, as many as 130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in France, with fatalities amounting to 2.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in 83 as Romi Dev. She is also working on the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Intern.