Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars: PSL 2020, Match 15, Preview

Lahore Qalandars will face Quetta Gladiators in the 16th match of Pakistan Super League on Tuesday at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The match will begin at 7pm.

Defending champions Quetta come into this match with three wins from five games while Lahore is still looking for their first win of the tournament.

The Gladiators won their game against Islamabad United by three and five wickets and against Karachi Kings by five wickets. The team was thrashed by six wickets by Peshawar Zalmi and lost to Multan Sultans by 30 runs.

Qalandars, on the other hand, have lost all their three games, having lost by five wickets to Multan, by one wicket to Islamabad and to Peshawar by 16 runs.

Captained by Sohail Akhtar, Qalandars boasts a mix of experienced and new players with the like of Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Usman Shinwari, Fakhar Zaman to name a few. The international talent is made up of spinners Samit Patel, Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, David Wiese and Seekkuge Prasanna among others.

Gladiators led by former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed have acquired the services of Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Khurram Manzoor, Ahsan Ali, Jason Roy and Azam Khan.

With a bowling department that comprises Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and Tymal Mills one can expect an exciting match at between the teams tonight.