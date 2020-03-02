Kartik Aaryan reminisces about ‘Luka Chuppi’ as his film clocks in one year

Kartik Aaryan’s successful hit Luka Chuppi has clocked one year and the Bollywood actor took the opportunity to remind his fans about his much-loved character in the film 'Guddu'.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Kartik shared a monochromatic throwback photo of himself, reminding everyone about his Luka Chuppi days.

The actor’s stellar performance in the movie is still remembered by most of his fans who laud him for the same.



In the movie, Kartik was paired opposite Kriti Sanon. The plot of the film revolved around a couple who decide to live with each other before marriage.

Luka Chuppi was produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Laxman Utekar.