Yami Gautam slammed for rejecting traditional Gamsa from Assamese fans

Yami Gautam has just gotten herself into trouble with fans after rejecting a gift from a fan. As a result of this rejection, the star is now being accused of being ‘disrespectful’ towards her Assamese fans.

However, it seems as though she is not one to stay silent over this slander. Yami responded to these accusations stating that her actions were mainly done as an act of self-defense and that there was no malice or ‘disrespectful’ intentions in her actions.

The issue began after a fan tried to place a gamsa (assamese scarf) around Yami’s neck without prior permission. Instinctively, the star pushed the person’s hand away and assistants ushered the man to back off.

Later that day and Assamese Twitter shared how ‘disrespectful’ Yami’s actions were. The site also shared a video of the incident.

According to the Twitter account, Yami allegedly “has disrespected Assamese pride Gamosa at Guwahati airport” when “she rejected the Gamosa” that “a fan of her was trying to greet her” with.

Check out her response below:



