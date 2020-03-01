India: Bengali actor resigns over New Delhi violence

Subhadra Mukherjee, a popular Bengali actor and a member of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has resigned over violence which saw over 40 people killed at the hands of Hindu extremists in New Delhi.



“I joined the BJP in 2013 as I was impressed with the party’s way of functioning. But in recent years, I have noticed that things are not going the right way. I felt that a sense of hatred and judging people by their religion is taking over the ideology of BJP. After giving several thoughts, I have decided to quit,” she was quoted by local media as saying.



Mukherjee has worked in several movies and TV serials including ‘Bou Kotha Kou’, ‘Sadharan Meye’, ‘Khiladi’, 'Romeo and Juliet'.

The Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) has condemned the violence against Muslims and vandalism of mosques and Muslim-owned properties.



U.S. Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders accused President Donald Trump of failing on the issue of human rights after he refused to be drawn into criticizing New Delhi for its handling of the violence.

Trump was on a state visit to India when the violence broke out.